Two Die In Factory Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Two die in factory fire

Two persons were killed in a factory fire here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in a factory fire here on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at Rachna Town, Ferozwala area where fire broke out in a chemical factory. As a result, Muhammad Jamal (22) and Muhammad Ramzan (40) sustained serious burn injuries.

The victims were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot andcontrolled the ablaze after hectic efforts.

