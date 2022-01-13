Two die in Faisalabad road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two person were died when a bus collided with a motorbike at Jahangir Mor Faisalabad on Thursday.

Police said the deceased were husband and a wife who were died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police were investigating the matter further and the bodies were transferred to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Soon after the incident, the bus driver managed to escape from the incident site, police said.