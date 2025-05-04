Open Menu

Two Die In Hazara Motorway Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) At least two people lost their lives in a traffic accident on Hazara Motorway near Jhary Kas Interchange in Haripur District on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a speeding car lost control and plunged off a bridge.

As a result, two people were killed and another seriously injured.

The emergency responders quickly transported the deceased and the injured to the Trauma Center.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the cause of the accident was over speeding, which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

