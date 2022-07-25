UrduPoint.com

Two Die In Khuzdar Bike-car Collision

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Two die in Khuzdar bike-car collision

At least two people died in a collision between a motorbike and a car on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :At least two people died in a collision between a motorbike and a car on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, both victims received serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment where they succumbed to their injuries during initial treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Muhammad and Abdul Rehman and were handed over to the legal heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Car Died Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial min ..

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial ministers

5 minutes ago
 No positive case reported for Corona in Balochista ..

No positive case reported for Corona in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid ..

President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

5 minutes ago
 Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

5 minutes ago
 Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till A ..

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.