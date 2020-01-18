UrduPoint.com
Two Die In Khuzdar Road Mishap In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Two die in Khuzdar road mishap in Quetta

At least two persons died in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on National Highway near Khuzdar area on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons died in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on National Highway near Khuzdar area on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on motorbike when their bike hit a parked vehicle beside National Highway near Khuzdar due to over speeding.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals where the bodies were identified as Bakar Khan and Muhammad Ismail.

The deceaseds were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

