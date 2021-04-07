UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die In Killa Abdullah Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

At least two persons died as a tractor plunged into deep ravine near Tuba Achakzai area of Killa Abdullah District on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two persons died as a tractor plunged into deep ravine near Tuba Achakzai area of Killa Abdullah District on Wednesday.

According to Levies Force, the victims were on way to somewhere in a tractor when it plunged into a gorge due to over speeding.

As a result, Muhammad Aslam and Dawood died.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

3 minutes ago

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

3 minutes ago

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - R ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

15 minutes ago

Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.