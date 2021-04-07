Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

At least two persons died as a tractor plunged into deep ravine near Tuba Achakzai area of Killa Abdullah District on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two persons died as a tractor plunged into deep ravine near Tuba Achakzai area of Killa Abdullah District on Wednesday.

According to Levies Force, the victims were on way to somewhere in a tractor when it plunged into a gorge due to over speeding.

As a result, Muhammad Aslam and Dawood died.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case.