Two die in Mastung road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as two people died and two others sustained injuries when a car overturned on National Highway near Badrank area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Khuzdar bound car carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way when it turn turtled due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot while two others including Ghulam Din and Ghulam Haider suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the injured victims were referred to Quetta civil hospital after completion of initial aid.

The bodies were identified as Rehim Bakhsh and Muhammad Sadiq which were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.