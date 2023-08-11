Open Menu

Two Die In Motorcycles' Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two die in motorcycles' collision

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and another injured when two motorcycles collided in Sayyed Abad area of Lower Chitral on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said information regarding the collision of the motorcycles was received and the team after reaching the site, shifted three injured of the mishap to the DHQ hospital.

It said that two of the injured died at the hospital due to their severe wounds. The injured was later shifted to THQ Hospital Drosh.

The deceased belonged to Gung area of Lower Chitral, the rescue officials said. The bikes collided due to overspeeding on a bumpy road.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Chitral SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

29 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

38 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan