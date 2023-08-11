Two die in motorcycles' collision

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and another injured when two motorcycles collided in Sayyed Abad area of Lower Chitral on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said information regarding the collision of the motorcycles was received and the team after reaching the site, shifted three injured of the mishap to the DHQ hospital.

It said that two of the injured died at the hospital due to their severe wounds. The injured was later shifted to THQ Hospital Drosh.

The deceased belonged to Gung area of Lower Chitral, the rescue officials said. The bikes collided due to overspeeding on a bumpy road.