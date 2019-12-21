Two die in Qilla Saif-Ullah clash

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :At least two persons have been died in a clash between two groups near Muslim Bagh area of Qilla Saif-Ullah district on Saturday.

According to police Sources, the two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each others at Nawan Killi near Muslim Bagh.

As a result, two of them namely Saif-ur-Rehman and Bismi-Ullah died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police, after receiving information, reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies of deceased were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling medico leagal formalities. Police are looking into the matter after registering a case.