Two die in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A tribal leader along with a friend was gunned downed at Airport Road area of Quetta on Tuesday in a broad day light.

According to police sources, both victims were near a Shan Hotel when unknown armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The dead bodies were taken to civil hospital where the victims were identified as Wadera Sulatanuddin, 55, resident of Spiny Road and Raza Muhammad, 25 resident of same area.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.