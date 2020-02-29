UrduPoint.com
Two Die In Quetta Firing

At least two persons died in clash between two groups at Killi Sarda near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :At least two persons died in clash between two groups at Killi Sarda near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, two rival groups used automatic weapon against each other at Killi Sarda area.

As a result, two of them died on the spot after receiving bullet injures.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Quetta where the deceased were identified as Adam Khan and Salal Ahmed. The both bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

