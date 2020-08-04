UrduPoint.com
Two Die In Quetta Truck-car Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:47 PM

Two die in Quetta truck-car collision

At least two persons died in a collision between a truck and a car near Akhtarabad area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons died in a collision between a truck and a car near Akhtarabad area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, both victims were sitting in a car which was parked near the road when a speedy truck hit it. As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where the deceased were identified as a 40-year Shah Wali and his son. 10-year-old Jaffar Khan resident of Kharotabad area of Quetta.

the both bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and stated probe.

