Two die in rain, earthquake related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons died and four houses were partially damaged in rain and earthquake related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) report, one person died due to earthquake incident in Lakki Marwat and another expired owing to rains in Nowshera district while four houses were partially damaged.

Director General PDMA has directed the district administration to immediately start relief activities in the affected areas. He said all the concerned departments were in high alert position.

"PDMA is in close touch with district administration and is monitoring the situation."He said PDMA's control room was fully operational and could be contacted on helpline 1700.