UrduPoint.com

Two Die In Rain, Earthquake Related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Two die in rain, earthquake related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons died and four houses were partially damaged in rain and earthquake related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) report, one person died due to earthquake incident in Lakki Marwat and another expired owing to rains in Nowshera district while four houses were partially damaged.

Director General PDMA has directed the district administration to immediately start relief activities in the affected areas. He said all the concerned departments were in high alert position.

"PDMA is in close touch with district administration and is monitoring the situation."He said PDMA's control room was fully operational and could be contacted on helpline 1700.

Related Topics

Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Alert Nowshera Lakki Marwat All Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

1 minute ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

54 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.