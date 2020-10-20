Two die in road accident

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:35 PM

At least two people died in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two people died in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a truck hit their car which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were identified as Saeed Khan and Sikandar Khan.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Pakistan

