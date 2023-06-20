UrduPoint.com

Two Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Two persons including a woman died while another woman and a girl got injured in a road accident that occurred here near Mandhran bridge in the limits of Sadar police station on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Aizaz Mehmood, Dr Farooq, an Eye Specialist, was on his way to Paharpur along with his family when his car collided with another car coming from the opposite side. As a result, the doctor and a teacher of Government Girls High school Paharpur died on the spot.

The deceased schoolteacher is said to be a friend of the doctor's wife, adding the doctor's wife and daughter got seriously injured in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Later, the funeral prayers of the doctor and female teacher have been offered.

