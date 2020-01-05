Two die in road accident

SIALKOT, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Two bike-riders died in a road accident on Sunday while another was critically injured when a car hit them near Sahowala area in jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, Arshad, Rizwan and Afzal were riding a motorbike when a car hit them at Wazirabad Road.

As a result, Arsahd and Rizwan died on-the-spot while Afzal received injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital. The police have arrested the car driver, Ghulam Ali.