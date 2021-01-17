UrduPoint.com
Two Die In Road Accident In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two die in road accident in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons died while more than 20 got injured in a road accident as dense fog led to the pile-up of several vehicles on the Daulatpur Bypass in Nawabshah on Sunday morning.

The rescue teams have reached the spot after getting the information about the incident, a private news channel reported.

Several parts of the country have been blanket due to dense fog and the air, road and railway traffic was also disrupted.

Dense fog was also reported at Daharki, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway and dense fog blanketed the road at Gambat, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan, according to the road police.

