Two die in road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Two people were killed in road accidents on Saturday.

According to Rescue1122 sources, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near the wood market in Darya Khan. Consequently, the motorcycle rider, Muhammad Hanzila (20), died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

In another incident, Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Sahiwal, along with his mother, was traveling on a motorcycle on the Sahiwal-Farooka road when a rashly driven car coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near a private college. As a result, he died on the spot while his mother remained unhurt. Police have started an investigation.