Two die in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed as car collided with an oil tanker at Multan road on Wednesday.

According to details, a 25 years old Muhammad Imran resident of 51/WB was going to Multan riding on car along with a woman.

The car went uncontrolled and collided with a trailer coming from other side near 22-Kothi stop Multan road.

As a result, both car riders died on the spot.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to district headquarters hospital by cutting the body of the car.

The deceased woman could not be identified yet. The oil tanker driver managed to flee from there. Police concerned started interrogation.