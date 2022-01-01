UrduPoint.com

Two Die In Road Mishap DIK

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Two die in road mishap DIK

Two persons died in a traffic accident between a coach and pick up at Dera-Zhob near Mughal Kot, said police on Saturday

DERA ISAMAIL KHAN, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) ::Two persons died in a traffic accident between a coach and pick up at Dera-Zhob near Mughal Kot, said police on Saturday.

According to police, a speedy coach head-on collided with a pick-up and as a result two persons sitting in the pick-up died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Noshad Ahmad and Taj Muhammad residents of Kohat.

The Rescue 1122 team soon reached the incident place and rushed the bodies to Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died Traffic Kohat Rescue 1122 Mufti Coach

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 808.800 kgs hashish, 261.600 kgs of opi ..

ANF seizes 808.800 kgs hashish, 261.600 kgs of opium

2 minutes ago
 AJK president hopes 2022 to be year of Kashmir's f ..

AJK president hopes 2022 to be year of Kashmir's freedom

2 minutes ago
 NUML awards 356 degrees, 14 gold medals to graduat ..

NUML awards 356 degrees, 14 gold medals to graduates of different programs

4 minutes ago
 CPI inflation rises 12.28% in December(YoY), decli ..

CPI inflation rises 12.28% in December(YoY), declines by 0.02% (MoM)

4 minutes ago
 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan on 4-day visit

Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan on 4-day visit

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan team departs for West Indies for U19 Worl ..

Pakistan team departs for West Indies for U19 World Cup

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.