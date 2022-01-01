Two die in road mishap DIK

Two persons died in a traffic accident between a coach and pick up at Dera-Zhob near Mughal Kot, said police on Saturday

DERA ISAMAIL KHAN, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) ::Two persons died in a traffic accident between a coach and pick up at Dera-Zhob near Mughal Kot, said police on Saturday.

According to police, a speedy coach head-on collided with a pick-up and as a result two persons sitting in the pick-up died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Noshad Ahmad and Taj Muhammad residents of Kohat.

The Rescue 1122 team soon reached the incident place and rushed the bodies to Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.