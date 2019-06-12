Two die in road mishap in Bannu

(@imziishan)

Two persons were killed and two others were injured in road accident in North Waziristan on Wednesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and two others were injured in road accident in North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to the detail, the tragic incident took place when a driver lost control while turning his car at a road turn near Narianwala of tehsil Razmak in North Waziristan.

As a result, the car fell into a ditch, as a result two persons, who were identified as Muhammad Afzal and Abid were killed on the spot and other two sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the hospital. All the four persons on board belonged to the same family.