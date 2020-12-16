UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Two die in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth and his female cousin crushed to death as over speeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Khajji wala Jhung Road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 16 years old youth namely Saad s/o Ahmed Nawaz alongwith his cousin Faryal was going to Muzaffargarh from Rangpur academy riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly, a speeding trailer hit them near Khajji wala Jhung Road Muzaffargarh.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Rangpur hospital.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Road Died Rangpur Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

