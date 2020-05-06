Two die in separate incident of firing in Quetta

Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing at Sasoli Streat and Sabzal Road area of the provincial capital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing at Sasoli Streat and Sabzal Road area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed robbers intercepted and opened fire at him as resisting with them during snatching of his bike near Sasoli Street.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, unknown armed gunmen shot dead a man at Sabzal Road and fled from the scene after committing murder.

Both bodies were shifted to the civil hospital for legal formalities. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigations.