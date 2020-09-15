Two die in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Quetta and Khuzdar district area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was standing near Nawan Killi Stop area of Quetta when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police reached the site and shifted the body to Civil hospital which was identified as Hafiz-ur-Rehman. Later, it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

In another incident occurred in Baghbana area of Khuzdar district, the victim Sanaullah was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a trailer, coming from opposite direction, due to over speeding hit him on the National Highway, who got seriously injured.

Levies forces reached the site and shifted the injured to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling medico legal formalities.

A case has been registered in relevant Levies Station.