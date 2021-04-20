UrduPoint.com
Two Die In Separate Incidents

Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Two die in separate incidents

At least two people were killed and a child severely injured in two separate incidents here on Tuesday

At least two people were killed and a child severely injured in two separate incidents here on Tuesday.

The first incident took place at Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate Road where 27-year-old, Mudassar Khan, resident of Ghazi was killed when his two-wheeler was hit by a mini truck.

Meanwhile, as a result of firing at Ismaila bus-stop on Swabi-Mardan Road, one Mustamir Khan was killed while a three-year-old child was critically injured. Police said the reason behind the killing was not ascertained yet.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body and injured child to a local hospital while police have started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

