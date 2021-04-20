Two die in separate incidents in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two young men died in separate incidents in Tharparkar district on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Two young men died in separate incidents in Tharparkar district on Tuesday.

According to details a young man Togo s/o Heero Meghwar died on the spot by falling from tree after his foot slipped suddenly while cutting grass for animals.

Meanwhile a fire victim Moti s/o Ladho Thakur succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. As per reports he was severely injured in a fire incident occurred in somahyar village of Diplo Taluka of Tharparkar district last week erupted from stove resultantly mud hoses were reduced to ashes.

Youth was referred to Karachi in critical condition where he breathed his last.