Two die in terrorist attack on police check post

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable and a civilian were martyred and four other policemen got injured as terrorists attacked the Daraban Police Check post here on Dera-Zhob road on Sunday morning.

According to the police spokesman, police constable Hazrat Hussain and a daily wager of Wildlife Department Nemat Ullah were martyred in a terrorist attack on Daraban Police Check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

Besides, four police personnel got injured in the attack. The injured constables included Bilal, Imran, Nasrullah and Naseeb Ullah.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat along with DSP City Iqbal Baloch, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah and a heavy contingent of police reached the site and started a search operation.