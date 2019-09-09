Two die in vehicle-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed in collision between a motorbike and a container on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims identified as Bismillah resident of Gulistan and Abdul Ghaffar resident of Dasht was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a container hit them to death on the spot which was coming from opposition direction.

The both bodies were shifted to civil hospital where the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force arrested a driver of container soon after the incident for investigation.