Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Two patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 77 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday that 466 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,206 while 15,751 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 95 including 59 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 69 including 24 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 1,371 confirmed patients were isolated at their homesin the district.

