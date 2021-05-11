Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Tue 11th May 2021

Two patients died of COVID-19 while 107 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Two patients died of COVID-19 while 107 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 575 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,048 while 19,954 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 86 at DHQ Hospital and 72 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,180 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

