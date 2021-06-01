Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two patients died of COVID-19 while 39 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 1,059 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 859 while 19,378 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 441 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.