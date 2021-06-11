UrduPoint.com
Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fri 11th June 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Two patients died of COVID-19 while 10 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 374 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 360 while 20,031patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 101 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and 11 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 183 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

