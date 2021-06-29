UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 6 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 6 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 850 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 172 while 20,376 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 4 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 95 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

35 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

1 hour ago

German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer on Football ..

31 seconds ago

Search for Survivors at Collapsed Building Site in ..

32 seconds ago

Former South Korean Chief Prosecutor Joins 2022 Pr ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.