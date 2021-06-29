Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 6 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 850 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 172 while 20,376 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 4 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 95 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.