Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while eight people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 941 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 173 while recoveries were increased to 25,686.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and7 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 73 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.