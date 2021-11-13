UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:06 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 5 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 5 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 382 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 145 while 25,742 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 36 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 72 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nilofar Bakhtiar condoles demise of veteran actor ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

1 minute ago
 PDM, a bunch of politically abandoned persons: Cha ..

PDM, a bunch of politically abandoned persons: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

1 minute ago
 10th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference ope ..

10th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference opens today

22 minutes ago
 Environment dept seals 100 kilns over smoke emissi ..

Environment dept seals 100 kilns over smoke emission

24 minutes ago
 500 bags fertilizer seized

500 bags fertilizer seized

24 minutes ago
 10,000 fertilizers bags seized, godown sealed

10,000 fertilizers bags seized, godown sealed

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.