Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 5 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 382 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 145 while 25,742 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 36 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 72 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.