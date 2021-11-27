UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while six more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while six more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 528 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 76 while 25,863 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 34 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and 3 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 25 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

