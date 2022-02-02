UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 86 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 86 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday that 1,085 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 757 while 26,519 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 691 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

