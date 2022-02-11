UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1146 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 378 while 27,404 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 50 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 299 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

