Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 46 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad. A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Sunday that 1,181 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 359 while 27,494 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 44 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He said that 286 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

