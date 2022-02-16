UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 38 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 38 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday that 1,034 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 333 while 27,631 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 47 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 258 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

