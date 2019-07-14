Two die of electric shock

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::A young girl and a man were electrocuted to death, in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that a 22-year-old daughter of Ameer Bukhsh, resident of Chak No.

24-GB was trying to switch on electric fan in her house when she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Khadim Hussain s/o Shamo resident of Mohallah new Sammundri was busy in removing faults from a water pump in his house when he accidentally touched the electricity wires. He also received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.