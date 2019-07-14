UrduPoint.com
Two Die Of Electric Shock

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::A young girl and a man were electrocuted to death, in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that a 22-year-old daughter of Ameer Bukhsh, resident of Chak No.

24-GB was trying to switch on electric fan in her house when she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Khadim Hussain s/o Shamo resident of Mohallah new Sammundri was busy in removing faults from a water pump in his house when he accidentally touched the electricity wires. He also received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

