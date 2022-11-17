UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Electrocution In Hyderabad, Jamshoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Two private electricians lost their lives in separate incidents of electrocution in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Two private electricians lost their lives in separate incidents of electrocution in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Thursday.

According to the Market police, a young man Izhar Ali died while working on an electric pole in Doctor's Colony area in Heerabad.

The police told, quoting the local people, that the deceased was not wearing the safety gear while working on the pole.

He sustained critical injuries including on his head. The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

In another incident 25 years old Nadeem Ali Bhatti died due to electrocution during a similar work on pole in Maryam Garden area in Kotri, Jamshoro district.

His body was shifted to taluka hospital Kotri where the doctors declared him dead.

