UrduPoint.com

Two Die Of Suffocation

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Two die of suffocation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons suffocated to death on Sabzal Road here, police said on Tuesday.

They said that two persons were cleaning the well in a house located near a graveyard of Sabzal Road. Due to the poisonous gas that accumulated inside the well, they were suffocated to death.

"Body of one of the persons has been shifted to Civil Sandeman Hospital while rescue operation was in progress to pull the other out," Edhi sources said.

