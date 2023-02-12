Two die on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident near Khushab, in the jurisdiction of Jauharabad police station on Sunday.

Police said that Najamul Hassan (53) r/o Khushab and Naeem Bhukhari (48) r/o Salaarwala were going to Sargodha on a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper truck hit them at Adda Mohar, on Sargodha Road.

Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospitalfor necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.