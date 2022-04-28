UrduPoint.com

Two Die On Road In Jampur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were died as a motorcycle was hit by a bus here in tajamal Pulwala, Jampur under the jurisdiction of Jampur Police on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Imran r/o Jampur was going to Rajanpur on his motorcycle alongwith Mushtaq, when their two-wheeler was hit by a bus near Tajamal Pulwala.

The bus was heading towards Multan from Rajanpur.

The rescuers rushed to the spot after getting information and shifted the bodies to (DHQ) hospital Rajanpur for necessary legal formalities. While police concerned nabbed the bus driver and filed a case against him according to law.

