Two die on road in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident near Sarae Muhajir, in the precincts of Mankera police on Saturday.

According to police, Nadeem Ashraf (47) and Asad Anas (39), residents of Bhakkar were going to Mankera on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit their two-wheeler near Sarae Muhajir.

Both the motorcyclists died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police along with Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital fornecessary legal formalities.

Investigation was underway.