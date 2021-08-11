UrduPoint.com

Two Die, One Hurt In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Two die, one hurt in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two persons including mother and son were killed while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Shadi Khel pump Sarwar Shaheed road.

According to Rescue officials, three persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when an over speeding truck hit the motorcycle near Shadi Khel pump Sarwar Shaheed road, as a result, two persons including 25 years old Ajmal s/o Ghulam Qasim and Mrs Ghulam Qasim sustained head injuries and died on the spot while Qasim s/o Nawaz Khan sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital after providing first aid.

The bodies were also shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Marriage Road Died Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 [Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation ..

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

46 minutes ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic duri ..

Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic during H2 2021

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate ..

UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate forecast

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.