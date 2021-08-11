Two die, one hurt in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two persons including mother and son were killed while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Shadi Khel pump Sarwar Shaheed road.

According to Rescue officials, three persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when an over speeding truck hit the motorcycle near Shadi Khel pump Sarwar Shaheed road, as a result, two persons including 25 years old Ajmal s/o Ghulam Qasim and Mrs Ghulam Qasim sustained head injuries and died on the spot while Qasim s/o Nawaz Khan sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital after providing first aid.

The bodies were also shifted to hospital.