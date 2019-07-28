Two die, one hurts in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries due to a collision between trailer and a van near Shah Wala jungle Muzaffargarh to Mianwali Road.

According to Rescue sources, the van was heading to Multan from Mianwali when it hit the trailer from back side near Shah Wala jungle.

As a result, three passengers of van got seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons from the van. Kifayatullah, son of Haji Khan, and Hashmatullah, son of Izzat Khan, hailing from Lucky Marwat, succumbed to their injuries while the third injured person was shifted to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

Reportedly, the sad incident took place as driver of the van slept while driving.