Two Die, One Injure As Truck Hits Motorcycle

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two die, one injure as truck hits motorcycle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and another got injured as a truck hit their motorcycle on Dera-Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to police, two brothers 55-year-old Ahmad Bashir Kuhawar and 32-year-old Rizwan Kuhawar sons of Malik Dad along with their 16-year-old nephew named Gul Qadeer were coming from Gandi Ashiq area to Dera Ismail Khan on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit their two-wheeler near Darwesha Adda on Dera-Daraban road.

As a result, Ahmad Bashir Kuhawar and Gul Qadeer Kuhawar died on the spot while Rizwan Kuhawar got injured.

The police have registered a case against unknown driver following the report of Muhammad Yousaf, brother of deceased Muhammad Younis.

The police registered a case into the matter on the report of injured Rizwan Kuhawar and started investigation.

APP/akt

