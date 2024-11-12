Two Die, One Injure As Truck Hits Motorcycle
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and another got injured as a truck hit their motorcycle on Dera-Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town police station.
According to police, two brothers 55-year-old Ahmad Bashir Kuhawar and 32-year-old Rizwan Kuhawar sons of Malik Dad along with their 16-year-old nephew named Gul Qadeer were coming from Gandi Ashiq area to Dera Ismail Khan on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit their two-wheeler near Darwesha Adda on Dera-Daraban road.
As a result, Ahmad Bashir Kuhawar and Gul Qadeer Kuhawar died on the spot while Rizwan Kuhawar got injured.
The police have registered a case against unknown driver following the report of Muhammad Yousaf, brother of deceased Muhammad Younis.
The police registered a case into the matter on the report of injured Rizwan Kuhawar and started investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven booked for violating tenancy act3 seconds ago
-
Smog causes significant eye issues: Al-Shifa Trust6 seconds ago
-
Shop’s security guard electrocuted in DI Khan11 seconds ago
-
Man killed, wife injured on road13 seconds ago
-
Women MPs contributed legislation to safeguard political rights of women in Pakistan: Rehmani16 seconds ago
-
Tarar calls on Country Representative UNODC23 seconds ago
-
Six killed in Coach accident near Gilgit10 minutes ago
-
UoS holds exhibition10 minutes ago
-
Car riders waiting for puncture repair looted on highway10 minutes ago
-
Two exhibitions inaugurated at NCA10 minutes ago
-
Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held20 minutes ago
-
Police bust two dacoit, street criminal gangs, arrest six20 minutes ago