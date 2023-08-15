Open Menu

Two Die, One Injure In Separate Incidents In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while another got injured in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan, the police officials said here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman, a 31-year-old man was shot dead when he was going to buy Ice in the Darazinda area.

One Sahib Khan Sherani reported to police that his brother Murtaza Sherani went to buy Ice from shopkeeper namely Saifur Rehman near Gul Shah Hotel at Darazinda Morr when two unknown armed men opened fire at him. As a result, his brother died on the spot and the shopkeeper also sustained bullet injuries. He informed the police that they had no enmity with anyone.

In another incident, 18-year-old Abdul Waheed son of Abdul Majeed resident of Tibba Yasin was electrocuted in Kirri Khaisour area. Abdul Waheed was a worker at an electrician shop in Kirri Khaisour area wherein he was electrocuted.

